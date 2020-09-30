Search
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Up 0.90% Now, Where it Stands in the Market

by Olivia Clark

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) share are up around 0.90% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 2.0% to hit day high of $14.1866, before returning a portion of gains to currently trading around $14.05 in the green. The average transaction volume for AGNC over the past month (7384393 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -23.1, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, AGNC shares have fallen -2.18%. The stock has moved down -13.49 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 12.42%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -16.83%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where AGNC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at AGNC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for AGNC is currently 49.52, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 44.17, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, AGNC shares appear to be trading -5.83% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $14.92. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on AGNC looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

AGNC, for example, trades right now with a beta of 0.87. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means AGNC is less volatile than the average stock. By the same token, AGNC should be seen as somewhat less risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that AGNC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 23.30%, or 3.65% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

In terms of recent free cash flow, AGNC, is currently reporting 776.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 2.17 billion in cash flowing in the door.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 561.0 million total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -1.70. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.56.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 2.19 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

