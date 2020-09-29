Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Printing $1.16 Trades: Checking the Books

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) have jumped 43.22% since today opening bell. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume surged significantly and passed its daily average at 9.51 million shares. Before peaking at $2.68 per share as its 52 week high, the Energy giant hit all-time low of $0.30 per share in 03/30/20. As of now, BRN trading high at $0.91 per share and has seemingly settled at around $0.81 per share, still up from its level of $0.4000 at which it had traded for months.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, BRN shares have fallen -3.84%. The stock has moved up 47.27 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 260.02%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 79.73%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where BRN shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at BRN shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for BRN is currently 70.41, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 39.90, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

BRN, for example, trades right now with a beta of 1.44. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means BRN is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, BRN should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that BRN has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 169.97%, or -18.87% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For BRN, cash levels are currently sitting at 4.11 million. That figure is balanced by 6.45 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 15.98 million and total liabilities sit at 17.42 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, BRN, is currently reporting -2.35 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -0.51 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 0.47 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 3.98 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -16.87, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of 17.60%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) yielded a gross basic income of 1.04 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 2.95 million, seated in 8.28 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -1.17. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.