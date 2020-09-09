Search
Markets

Casing Out the Fundamentals: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) shares lost about -0.24%

by Daniel Thomas

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) share are down around -0.24% market trading, before returning a portion of loss to finally trade around $2.11 in the red before the closing bell in New York. The average transaction volume for DHY over the past month (1732260 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 21.64, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, DHY shares have fallen -0.94%. The stock has moved down -17.45 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 48.64%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -3.96%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where DHY shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at DHY shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for DHY is currently 53.56, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 28.33, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that DHY has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 9.14%, or 9.13% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , adding up to earnings per share of 0.19. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 68.01.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward Stocks in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 10.91.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

Previous article

Key Indicators You Should Know Before Trading Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)

Next article

The Fundamental Debate on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)… For or Against?

Related Articles

Markets

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) Updates on Two Major Developments

irfan - 0
Jaguar Health’s subsidiary enters into a 3rd amendment to the accounts receivable purchase agreement with Oasis Capital and also updates agreement with Glenmark Life...
Research

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Stock Climbing: Learn Why SLQT been Active Recently

Olivia Clark - 0
SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) share are up around 16.33% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 3.0% to hit day high...
Strategy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock Is a neutral at $9.35: Analyst Analysis

Leo White - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) reported loss of -1.16% in market trading today. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Colleges and Universities...

Latest Posts

Markets

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) Updates on Two Major Developments

irfan - 0
Jaguar Health’s subsidiary enters into a 3rd amendment to the accounts receivable purchase agreement with Oasis Capital and also updates agreement with Glenmark Life...
View Post
Research

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Stock Climbing: Learn Why SLQT been Active Recently

Olivia Clark - 0
SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) share are up around 16.33% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 3.0% to hit day high...
View Post
Strategy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock Is a neutral at $9.35: Analyst Analysis

Leo White - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) reported loss of -1.16% in market trading today. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Colleges and Universities...
View Post
Facts

The Southern Company (SO) Stock Is a neutral at $51.76: Analyst Analysis

Joshua Roberts - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) have slipped -2.07% since today opening bell. First, let's talk about the stock movement. The company report on September...
View Post
Markets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Popped -0.32% … Time to Get Involved in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Stock?

Daniel Thomas - 0
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) share are down around -0.32% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 1.0% to hit day...
View Post