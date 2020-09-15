Centene Corporation (CNC) Book Value Now at $58.22: What it Means

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) have jumped 3.15% since Monday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Centene and Samsung Team up to Enable Virtual Care Options for Underserved Communities. As its trading volume on Monday dropped significantly and passed its daily average at 3.24 million shares. Before peaking at $74.70 per share as its 52 week high, the Healthcare giant hit all-time low of $41.62 per share in 03/18/20. As of Monday Trading, CNC trading high at $58.77 per share and has seemingly settled at around $56.44 per share, still down from its level of $63.57 at which it had traded for months.

Centene Corporation (CNC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, CNC shares have fallen -3.92%. The stock has moved up 28.24 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 127.56%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 51.55%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where CNC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at CNC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for CNC is currently 40.74, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 13.86, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, CNC shares appear to be trading -31.53% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $85.03. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.60, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on CNC looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

CNC, for example, trades right now with a beta of 0.60. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means CNC is less volatile than the average stock. By the same token, CNC should be seen as somewhat less risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that CNC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 30.11%, or 4.04% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For CNC, cash levels are currently sitting at 12.8 billion. That figure is balanced by 21.92 billion in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 68.35 billion and total liabilities sit at 43.17 billion, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, CNC, is currently reporting 3.06 billion, which represents a quarterly net change of 824.0 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 3.47 billion in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 27.71 billion in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -50.97, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 51.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Centene Corporation (CNC) yielded a gross basic income of 4.85 billion, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 22.86 billion, seated in 587.0 million total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 2.86. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.64.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 5.75 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 20.38.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.