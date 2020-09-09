Co-Diagnostics Escalates 41% Followed by PolarityTE Collaboration to Expand COVID-19 Testing

Expansion deal for COVID-19 testing platform with Arches Research has initially pushed CODX shares price.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) shares made a strong move in yesterday’s trading session with popping up to 41%, at close. The recent increase in shares price was driven by the announcement of the company signing an agreement with PolarityTE’s subsidiary, Arches Research.

The diagnostics company on Tuesday reported that it has entered into a collaboration with Arches Research for expanding Arches’ use of Co-Diagnostics’ Logix Smart COVID-19 test. As per the agreement, Arches will supply its COVID-19 testing kits for customers referred by Co-Diagnostics.

In order to support additional demand, CODX will provide help to Arches through supplying its tests on the equipment. Previously, Arches has utilized Co-Diagnostics’ Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test kit for conducting COVID-19 tests for its customers.

With the latest collaboration announcement, it shows that the Co-Diagnostics’ Logix Smart COVID-19 test is in high demand and it will continue to provide support to Arches. Earlier this year, the PolarityTE subsidiary began using Co-Diagnostics’ COVID-19 tests for its customers for the first time.

The company highlighted that Arches has been one of the leading customers of its testing during this pandemic and in fighting against the COVID-19 virus. Co-Diagnostics believes that this partnership will create more opportunities for the company to enhance its sales of additional molecular diagnostic products, helping its development product line, which includes CODX’s forthcoming Logix Smart Flu A/Flu B/COVID-19 test kits.

This news could secure Co-Diagnostics position in attracting some short-sellers for its development line products about to appear in the market. If the diagnostics firm keeps the movement, it can lead the healthcare stock to record another surge in the near future.

The CEO of PolarityTE, David Seaburg highlighted that partnering with Co-Diagnostics enhances the opportunity of increasing its revenue that could ultimately help the firm to reduce its cash burn. David stated:

“We are excited by this opportunity to expand our testing capabilities and offer rapid and affordable COVID-19 testing for our community’s increasing demand.”

Mr. Seaburg continued:

“We look forward to growing this collaboration with Co-Diagnostics to potentially include additional molecular diagnostic testing opportunities in the future.”

Looking Forward

Following the collaboration news with Arches Research, Co-Diagnostics stock made a strong move on Tuesday. However, for investors to go a bit deeper about the stock, they can learn more about CODX in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020, at which Co-Diagnostics’ business will be presenting.

Co-Diagnostics would probably update on its future plans and explore this collaboration in detail. If the short-sellers increase their demand for Co-Diagnostics various tests, it could help the stock to grow further in time to come.

At the time of writing, at 6:01 A.M. EDT pre-market, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) was trading at $11.96 surging up to 2.22%. On Tuesday, CODX began the trading session at $8.90 as it kept on rising before the market closure at $11.70, up by almost 41%.