DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Book Value Now at $1.61: What it Means

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) have jumped 1.90% since today opening bell. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume surged significantly and passed its daily average at 0.58 million shares. Before peaking at $13.49 per share as its 52 week high, the Healthcare giant hit all-time low of $1.57 per share in 09/24/20. As of now, DBVT trading high at $1.63 per share and has seemingly settled at around $1.58 per share, still down from its level of $3.9000 at which it had traded for months.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, DBVT shares have fallen -209.09%. The stock has moved down -82.52 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 848.51%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 1.44%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where DBVT shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at DBVT shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for DBVT is currently 26.54, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a breakout to the upside. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 3.95, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, DBVT shares appear to be trading -69.57% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $5.29. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.30, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on DBVT looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that DBVT has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 53.43%, or 57.39% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For DBVT, cash levels are currently sitting at 192.67 million. That figure is balanced by 53.84 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 258.46 million and total liabilities sit at 78.3 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, DBVT, is currently reporting -143.94 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 55.17 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -143.94 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 53.38 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -3.27. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -1.51.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -2.51 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.