Diving into the Books for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) 303.3 million in total assets

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) share are down around -1.36% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 52.0% to hit day high of $2.2156, before returning a portion of loss to currently trading around $1.44 in the red. The average transaction volume for APWC over the past month (730151 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 530.08, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, APWC shares have fallen -7.25%. The stock has moved down -19.78 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 127.36%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -26.04%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where APWC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at APWC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for APWC is currently 74.86, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 36.14, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that APWC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 133.23%, or -49.55% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For APWC, cash levels are currently sitting at 52.92 million. That figure is balanced by 64.47 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 303.3 million and total liabilities sit at 83.71 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, APWC, is currently reporting 10.85 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 52.92 million in cash flowing in the door.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 13.82 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.05. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.