Does DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Carry an Optimistic Near-term Outlook?

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) reported gain of 1.13% in market trading today. The company report on September 4, 2020 that DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor & Industry Conferences. At $37.43 per share, the company is currently around 245.89% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has a market cap of $13.61 billion. The average transaction volume for DKNG over the past month (14018697 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 92.64, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, DKNG shares have risen 37.25%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 170.09%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where DKNG shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at DKNG shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for DKNG is currently 53.53, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 58.78, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, DKNG shares appear to be trading -21.65% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $47.77. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.10, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on DKNG looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that DKNG has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 68.24%, or 11.01% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For DKNG, cash levels are currently sitting at 1.38 billion. That figure is balanced by 269.98 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 2.52 billion and total liabilities sit at 324.85 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, DKNG, is currently reporting -149.33 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 1.17 billion in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -134.97 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 70.93 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -23.59.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) yielded a gross basic income of 23.6 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 47.33 million, adding up to earnings per share of 0.06. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.17.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.74 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 672.91.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.