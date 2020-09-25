Figuring Out the significance of the trend: Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) reported gain of 4.29% in market trading today. The company report on December 17, 2019 that Tantech Holdings Announces Interim Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019. At $2.43 per share, the company is currently around 28.73% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has a market cap of $69.57 million. The average transaction volume for TANH over the past month (454802 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 112.89, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, TANH shares have risen 34.26%. The stock has moved up 52.29 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 501.03%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -32.03%.

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where TANH shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at TANH shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for TANH is currently 67.45, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 84.02, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

TANH, for example, trades right now with a beta of -0.13. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means TANH is less volatile than the average stock. By the same token, TANH should be seen as somewhat less risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that TANH has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 59.29%, or 26.17% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For TANH, cash levels are currently sitting at 12.65 million. That figure is balanced by 19.13 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 120.77 million and total liabilities sit at 20.92 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, TANH, is currently reporting 14.7 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 2.78 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 14.7 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 28.85 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.21.

