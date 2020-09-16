Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) Dips -0.73% On Tuesday: What You Should Know

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) have slipped -0.73% since Tuesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Appoints Charles F. Cargile as Chief Financial Officer. As its trading volume on Tuesday surged significantly and passed its daily average at 1.8 million shares. Before peaking at $26.95 per share as its 52 week high, the Financial giant hit all-time low of $9.76 per share in 03/12/20. As of Tuesday Trading, FMCI trading high at $25.75 per share and has seemingly settled at around $24.60 per share, still up from its level of $10.28 at which it had traded for months.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, FMCI shares have risen 36.74%. The stock has moved up 144.93 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 987.25%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 35.75%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where FMCI shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at FMCI shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for FMCI is currently 69.87, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 79.70, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that FMCI has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 107.72%, or -15.27% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For FMCI, cash levels are currently sitting at 86000.0. That figure is balanced by 1.25 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 207.91 million and total liabilities sit at 202.91 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, FMCI, is currently reporting -1.62 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 86000.0 in cash flowing in the door.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 0.54 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -176.02.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) yielded a gross basic income of 0.54 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at -0.54 million, seated in 25.49 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.25.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.