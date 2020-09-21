FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Dips -0.28% in a week: What’s Moving FSKR Shares?

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) was reported 0.21% up in market trading on Friday. At $14.42 per share, the company is currently around 0.84% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) has a market cap of $2.48 billion.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where FSKR shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at FSKR shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for FSKR is currently 48.35, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 63.16, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, FSKR shares appear to be trading -6.24% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $15.38. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.70, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on FSKR looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

That figure is balanced by 190.0 million in current liabilities.

In terms of recent free cash flow, FSKR, is currently reporting 659.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 295.0 million in cash flowing in the door.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) yielded a gross basic income of 93.0 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 168.0 million. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.51.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 2.21 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.