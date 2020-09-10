GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN): Looking into the Technical Picture

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) share are up around 1.70% market trading, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $3.58 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on August 20, 2020 that GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Expected Total Distributions of $0.48 Per Share for 2020. The average transaction volume for GGN over the past month (1339535 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -5.57, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, GGN shares have fallen -1.38%. The stock has moved down -19.37 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 38.65%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -5.3%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where GGN shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at GGN shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for GGN is currently 49.06, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 30.30, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that GGN has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 19.26%, or 6.06% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , adding up to earnings per share of 0.66.

In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 5.42.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.