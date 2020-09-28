Guardant Health Inc. (GH) surge 5.4 pts on Chart Action

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) share are up around 5.08% in Friday market trading with stock price surged as much as 6.0% to hit day high of $112.88, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $111.80 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The average transaction volume for GH over the past month (903310 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -13.53, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, GH shares have risen 17.39%. The stock has moved up 76.34 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 614.79%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 82.35%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where GH shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at GH shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for GH is currently 70.55, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 88.35, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, GH shares appear to be trading 0.52% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $111.22. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.20, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on GH looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that GH has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 40.74%, or 3.16% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For GH, cash levels are currently sitting at 164.67 million. That figure is balanced by 70.05 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.28 billion and total liabilities sit at 162.95 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, GH, is currently reporting -55.75 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 21.44 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -36.65 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 66.33 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -22.9, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of 22.80%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) yielded a gross basic income of 43.9 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 22.43 million, seated in 96.01 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -1.27. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.34.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -1.24 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.