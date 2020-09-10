Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Stock Climbing: Learn Why HOFV been Active Recently

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) share are up around 22.40% in Wednesday market trading with stock price surged as much as 28.0% to hit day high of $4.80, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $4.59 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Appoints Erica Muhleman as Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales. The average transaction volume for HOFV over the past month (311980 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 55.14, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, HOFV shares have fallen -119.58%. The stock has moved down -36.10 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 158.41%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -48.39%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where HOFV shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at HOFV shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for HOFV is currently 43.52, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 28.37, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that HOFV has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 114.82%, or 3.82% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For HOFV, cash levels are currently sitting at 56000.0. That figure is balanced by 1.61 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 31.17 million and total liabilities sit at 26.17 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, HOFV, is currently reporting -0.87 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 56000.0 in cash flowing in the door.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 1.17 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -692.57, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of -11.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) yielded a gross basic income of 17000.0, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at -1.17 million, seated in 11.06 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.38.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.