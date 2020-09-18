Here is Why Immutep (IMMP) Shares are Soaring Today

The combination treatment of eftilagimod alpha with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® continues to be safe and well-tolerated with no new safety signals reported so far.

The biotechnology firm Immutep Limited (IMMP) recently updated its Stage 1 Phase 2 TACTI-002 results reporting improving interim data from the study. Following the announcement of new interim data from TACTI-002 study, Immutep shares surged massively in the premarket as IMMP kicked off today’s trading session at $1.93 after closing at $1.60 on September 17.

The company presented the data at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 on 17 September 2020 and relates to the cut-off date of 21 August 2020.

Immutep is conducting the ongoing TACTI-002 study in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. The main objective of this study is to evaluate the combination of Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® among 109 patients. The trail is Simon’s two-stage, open-label, non-comparative, single-arm clinical study conducted across more than 12 study centers in Europe, U.S., Australia, and the U.K.

Stage 1 Phase 2 study is conducted with second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer in the first and second line. The company believes that these results are encouraging with resistant late-stage Head & Neck Cancers.

The combination treatment of eftilagimod alpha with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® shows a continuously safe and well-tolerated result with no new safety signals reported thus far. The durability of responses and the two patients with a complete response looks promising as the company is conducting further investigation on this combination.

The CSO and CMO of Immutep, Dr. Frederic Triebel mentioned that so far, they have obtained the pre-determined data as the progression of free survival in patients with HNSCC and NSCLC has improved. He stated:

“The combination of efti and pembrolizumab is reporting encouraging progression free survival in patients with HNSCC and NSCLC, improving on the results from separate historical trials.”

He added:

“For example, in comparable studies, HNSCC patients receiving pembrolizumab monotherapy had a PFS of 2.1 months.”

Immutep reported that approximately 41.7% of patients showed a partial response to the combination treatment versus 33% recorded previously. The Stage 1 Phase 2 study also reflected initial anti-tumour activity signals examined in various cancer indications.

The company anticipates more enhanced Stage 1 data and the first data from Stage 2 to be reported at a conference later this calendar year.

Market Overview

Immutep Limited shares have taken the flight since the announcement of TACTI-002 Phase 2 results on September 17. As of 12:20 P.M. EDT, Immutep Limited (IMMP) had spiked 15% trading at $1.83.