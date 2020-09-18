Interpreting the Chart for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was reported 2.09% up in market trading on Thursday. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Otis Commissions Study on Elevator Airflow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. At $61.04 per share, the company is currently around 34.90% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has a market cap of $26.33 billion.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where OTIS shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at OTIS shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for OTIS is currently 48.77, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 23.34, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, OTIS shares appear to be trading -6.81% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $65.50. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.50, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on OTIS looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that OTIS has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 33.96%, or -1.41% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For OTIS, cash levels are currently sitting at 1.91 billion. That figure is balanced by 5.76 billion in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 10.44 billion and total liabilities sit at 14.11 billion, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, OTIS, is currently reporting 748.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 468.0 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 823.0 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 3.03 billion in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 2.32, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of -2.30%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) yielded a gross basic income of 891.0 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 2.14 billion, seated in 434.0 million total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 2.13. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.57.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 2.49 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 28.63.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.