Is it time to Get Involved in Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Shares? CRNC gained as much as 6.37%

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) share are up around 6.37% in Wednesday market trading with stock price surged as much as 8.0% to hit day high of $62.44, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $61.60 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Volkswagen Selects Cerence to Power Voice Control in the New Fully Electric ID.3. The average transaction volume for CRNC over the past month (616775 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -25.47, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, CRNC shares have risen 43.63%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where CRNC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at CRNC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for CRNC is currently 66.05, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 83.86, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, CRNC shares appear to be trading 12.39% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $54.81. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on CRNC looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that CRNC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 60.46%, or 27.13% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For CRNC, cash levels are currently sitting at 132.84 million. That figure is balanced by 195.18 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.67 billion and total liabilities sit at 730.38 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, CRNC, is currently reporting 2.5 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 132.84 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 18.58 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 74.81 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 3.56, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -3.60%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) yielded a gross basic income of 47.21 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 27.6 million, seated in 36.51 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 1.87. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.34.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 1.5 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 32.98.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.