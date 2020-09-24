Listening to the Charts on About JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) was reported -1.56% down in market trading on Wednesday. At $25.82 per share, the company is currently around -35.27% down year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has a market cap of $3.96 billion. The average transaction volume for JBGS over the past month (736370 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 11.46, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, JBGS shares have fallen -20.61%. The stock has moved down -34.05 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 276.24%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 3.19%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where JBGS shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at JBGS shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for JBGS is currently 37.52, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 20.00, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 3.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on JBGS looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that JBGS has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 31.00%, or 6.4% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

In terms of recent free cash flow, JBGS, is currently reporting -95.71 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 588.52 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 85.52 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 144.95 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 9.75, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -9.70%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) yielded a gross basic income of -12.01 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 156.96 million, seated in 133.61 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.35. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.21.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.33 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 73.77.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.