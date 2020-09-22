Search
Listening to the Charts on About Vroom Inc. (VRM)

by Adrian Young

Vroom Inc. (VRM) reported gain of 7.82% in market trading today. The company report on September 11, 2020 that Vroom Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering. At $50.06 per share, the company is currently around -3.07% down year to date in the stock market.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where VRM shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at VRM shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for VRM is currently 43.69, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 9.87, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, VRM shares appear to be trading -28.74% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $70.25. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.80, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on VRM looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For VRM, cash levels are currently sitting at 672.89 million. That figure is balanced by 204.06 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 963.21 million and total liabilities sit at 217.77 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, VRM, is currently reporting -3.12 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 453.3 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 4000.0 in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Vroom Inc. (VRM) yielded a gross basic income of 7.61 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 245.49 million, seated in 119.34 billion total diluted outstanding shares. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.36.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -1.15 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

