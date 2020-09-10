Masterclass: Fundamentals and Technicals of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) share are up around 5.35% in Wednesday market trading with stock price surged as much as 6.0% to hit day high of $13.10, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $13.00 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 6, 2020 that ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation – SCPL. The average transaction volume for SCPL over the past month (857930 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 87.1, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, SCPL shares have risen 9.9%. The stock has moved up 10.08 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by -172.15%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 9.96%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where SCPL shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at SCPL shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for SCPL is currently 44.36, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 20.89, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, SCPL shares appear to be trading -26.68% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $17.73. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.20, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on SCPL looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that SCPL has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 42.73%, or 8.63% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For SCPL, cash levels are currently sitting at 156.1 million. That figure is balanced by 34.7 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 463.6 million and total liabilities sit at 112.5 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, SCPL, is currently reporting 72.3 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 45.5 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 75.5 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 165.6 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -40.22, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 40.20%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) yielded a gross basic income of 113.0 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 52.6 million, seated in 24.2 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.74. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.23.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.97 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 17.57.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.