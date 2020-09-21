Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Fundamentals Under the Microscope: Don’t Be Tricked by this Uptrend

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) share are up around 8.49% in Friday market trading with stock price surged as much as 9.0% to hit day high of $8.49, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $8.43 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The average transaction volume for OESX over the past month (591140 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 26.14, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, OESX shares have risen 34.72%. The stock has moved up 192.71 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 1862.42%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 49.18%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where OESX shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at OESX shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for OESX is currently 75.69, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 94.29, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, OESX shares appear to be trading -2.32% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $8.63. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on OESX looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

OESX, for example, trades right now with a beta of 2.16. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means OESX is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, OESX should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that OESX has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 84.90%, or -14.38% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For OESX, cash levels are currently sitting at 10.78 million. That figure is balanced by 19.56 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 53.36 million and total liabilities sit at 24.32 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, OESX, is currently reporting -7.93 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -17.97 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -7.71 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 10.81 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 74.49, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -74.50%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) yielded a gross basic income of 2.63 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 8.18 million, seated in 30.35 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.20. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.08.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.42 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 41.73.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.