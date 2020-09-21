Search
Investments

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Monthly Move Surpasses 14.67%: How Top Traders are Seeing this Move

by Adrian Young

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) have jumped 2.14% since Friday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Pliant Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences. Before peaking at $35.63 per share as its 52 week high, the Healthcare giant hit all-time low of $21.05 per share. As of Friday Trading, PLRX trading high at $31.94 per share and has seemingly settled at around $27.62 per share, still up from its level of $21.30 at which it had traded for months.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where PLRX shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at PLRX shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for PLRX is currently 60.60, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 79.65, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, PLRX shares appear to be trading -34.89% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $43.33. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.70, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on PLRX looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For PLRX, cash levels are currently sitting at 178.46 million. That figure is balanced by 12.04 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 328.8 million and total liabilities sit at 12.99 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, PLRX, is currently reporting -5.62 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 92.65 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -4.99 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) yielded a gross basic income of 20.58 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 3.6 million, seated in 12.25 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.57. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -1.11.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -4.32 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 49.67.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

