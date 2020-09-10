Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Fundamentals Under the Microscope: Don’t Be Tricked by this Uptrend

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) share are up around 6.85% in Wednesday market trading with stock price surged as much as 8.0% to hit day high of $48.54, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $48.05 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 4, 2020 that More Than Half of Redfin Offers Faced Bidding Wars in August as the Housing Market’s Competitive Streak Continues. The average transaction volume for RDFN over the past month (1196965 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -19.71, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, RDFN shares have risen 37.97%. The stock has moved up 168.89 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 1108.95%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -0.15%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where RDFN shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at RDFN shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for RDFN is currently 58.15, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 49.77, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, RDFN shares appear to be trading 18.09% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $40.69. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.70, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on RDFN looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that RDFN has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 58.18%, or -0.59% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For RDFN, cash levels are currently sitting at 360.45 million. That figure is balanced by 139.37 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 715.34 million and total liabilities sit at 320.28 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, RDFN, is currently reporting 2.67 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 113.01 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 8.74 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 213.66 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -8.03, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 8.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Redfin Corporation (RDFN) yielded a gross basic income of 46.04 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 167.63 million, seated in 98.79 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.74. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.01.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.35 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.