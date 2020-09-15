Should Market Participants Take a Closer Look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT)?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) have jumped 8.97% since Monday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume on Monday surged significantly and passed its daily average at 2.41 million shares. Before peaking at $3.07 per share as its 52 week high, the Basic Materials giant hit all-time low of $0.31 per share in 06/04/20. As of Monday Trading, HHT trading high at $0.8283 per share and has seemingly settled at around $0.71 per share, still down from its level of $1.0750 at which it had traded for months.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, HHT shares have fallen -14.27%. The stock has moved down -73.24 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 490.17%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -39.79%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where HHT shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at HHT shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for HHT is currently 44.89, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 18.36, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, HHT shares appear to be trading -99.35% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $120.00.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that HHT has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 198.57%, or -9.83% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For HHT, cash levels are currently sitting at 0.43 million. That figure is balanced by 56.93 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 52.83 million and total liabilities sit at 57.67 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, HHT, is currently reporting 79000.0, which represents a quarterly net change of 80000.0 in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 79000.0 in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 5.58 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -2.46. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.