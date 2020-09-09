Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Announces Positive Topline Results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO Clinical Trial 

Spero Therapeutics stock is on a rise after it reported positive topline results of tebipenem HBr from Phase 3 clinical trials.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) have escalated since the company announced its topline results of tebipenem HBr. SPRO spiked to a whopping 46% in yesterday’s trading session.

Spero Therapeutics after dropping quite significantly by the start of September seems to gain back its momentum in the market. The company has had a quite warming time in a while as earlier it reported obtaining the FDA approval for its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for SPR720, which is under development for the therapy of patients suffering from nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease.

Followed by the IND approval, the multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm recently announced that it recorded positive topline results from ADAPT-PO for tebipenem HBr, which was under evaluation in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adults with acute pyelonephritis (AP) and complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).

The global Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial was conducted to evaluate the safety and efficiency of tebipenem HBr versus IV ertapenem among adult AP and cUTI patients. The topline data from Phase 3 trials reflect that Spero’s oral tebipenem HBr obtained the desired outcome which was statistically non-inferior to intravenous (IV) ertapenem in the treatment of patients with AP and cUTI.

Spero Therapeutics highlighted that the overall response rate showed consistent results across key subgroups of interest which included, presence of bacteremia, age, and baseline diagnosis. The comparative data collected from the 1,372 hospitalized adult patients suggested that tebipenem HBr was well-tolerated, similar to the safety profile of ertapenem.

Dr. Keith Kaye from University of Michigan Medical School stated:

“The results of ADAPT-PO are truly exciting and welcome news for the medical community and for the millions of U.S. patients suffering from cUTI and AP annually. Due to the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, many patients with cUTI now receive intravenous antibiotics as their only available treatment option.”

The emerging data from ADAPT-PO clinical trial results show that tebipenem HBr is a better solution for treating complicated bacterial infections than ertapenem.

The company will outline Phase 3 results in detail at the future scientific meetings and in publications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already granted Fast Track designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for cUTI treatment. Moreover, Spero Therapeutics plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the second quarter 0f 2020 for further review.

Market Overview

The recent developments at Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) has driven its shares price in the market. These developments are a serious achievement for the long-term success of the company.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) closed the market on Tuesday at $13.07 after gaining up to 46% before it kicked off the day at $9.26. As we write this before hours, at 7:47 A.M. EDT, SPRO was trading slightly on a lower side down by 1.84%, at $12.83.