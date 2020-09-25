Surveying the Technicals for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) share are up around 14.76% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 5.0% to hit day high of $7.57, before returning a portion of gains to currently trading around $8.24 in the green. The average transaction volume for LAC over the past month (2849349 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 213.55, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, LAC shares have risen 41.44%. The stock has moved up 133.88 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 1438.85%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 68.62%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where LAC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at LAC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for LAC is currently 53.18, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 17.93, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, LAC shares appear to be trading -23.99% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $10.84.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that LAC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 148.99%, or -49.45% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For LAC, cash levels are currently sitting at 49.72 million. That figure is balanced by 14.19 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been growing. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 319.64 million and total liabilities sit at 175.58 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, LAC, is currently reporting -68.5 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -33.9 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -16.57 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 90.21 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.47.

In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 15.41.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.