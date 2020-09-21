Surveying the Technicals for News Corporation (NWS)

News Corporation (NWS) share are up around 2.11% in Friday market trading with stock price surged as much as 4.0% to hit day high of $15.70, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $15.48 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 18, 2020 that REMINDER: News Corp to Hold Virtual Dow Jones Investor Day on September 21, 2020. The average transaction volume for NWS over the past month (619165 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -12.79, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

News Corporation (NWS) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, NWS shares have risen 16.02%. The stock has moved up 7.87 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by -180.14%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -9.08%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where NWS shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at NWS shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for NWS is currently 62.51, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 66.49, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, NWS shares appear to be trading 54.8% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $10.00.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that NWS has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 25.53%, or 7.59% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For NWS, cash levels are currently sitting at 1.52 billion. That figure is balanced by 2.68 billion in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 14.26 billion and total liabilities sit at 5.87 billion, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, NWS, is currently reporting 342.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -126.0 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 780.0 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 1.92 billion in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 22.02, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -22.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. News Corporation (NWS) yielded a gross basic income of 891.0 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 1.03 billion, seated in 589.0 million total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -2.16.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.