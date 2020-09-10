The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Monthly Move Surpasses 2.63%: How Top Traders are Seeing this Move

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) have slipped -5.92% since Wednesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on September 8, 2020 that The AZEK® Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Partial Release of IPO Lock-Up Restriction. Before peaking at $42.16 per share as its 52 week high, the Industrials giant hit all-time low of $26.35 per share. As of Wednesday Trading, AZEK trading high at $35.99 per share and has seemingly settled at around $37.31 per share.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where AZEK shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at AZEK shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for AZEK is currently 46.79, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 42.04, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, AZEK shares appear to be trading -15.42% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $41.50. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.10, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on AZEK looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For AZEK, cash levels are currently sitting at 215.11 million. That figure is balanced by 107.59 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.93 billion and total liabilities sit at 660.81 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, AZEK, is currently reporting -43.48 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 109.16 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 11.29 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) yielded a gross basic income of 75.12 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 148.59 million, seated in 118.74 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.41. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.08.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.79 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.