The Big Picture View: Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) is up less than 391.22% year to date

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) was reported -2.68% down in market trading on Tuesday. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Livongo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. At $123.10 per share, the company is currently around 391.22% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) has a market cap of $12.43 billion. The average transaction volume for LVGO over the past month (2846775 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -2.82, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, LVGO shares have risen 56.77%. The stock has moved up 424.50 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 3515.84%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 39.72%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where LVGO shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at LVGO shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for LVGO is currently 50.99, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 38.36, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, LVGO shares appear to be trading -5.61% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $130.41. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on LVGO looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that LVGO has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 52.59%, or 30.13% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For LVGO, cash levels are currently sitting at 685.95 million. That figure is balanced by 47.86 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.05 billion and total liabilities sit at 471.16 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, LVGO, is currently reporting -10.86 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 444.21 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -3.6 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 91.92 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -124.67, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 114.30%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) yielded a gross basic income of 70.46 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 21.47 million, seated in 97.9 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.36. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.05.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.43 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.