The Bull Says What About LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)?

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) have jumped 0.09% since Wednesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on September 2, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – LFAC). As its trading volume on Wednesday surged significantly and passed its daily average at 1.71 million shares. Before peaking at $11.85 per share as its 52 week high, the Financial giant hit all-time low of $10.05 per share in 03/18/20. As of Wednesday Trading, LFAC trading high at $10.59 per share and has seemingly settled at around $10.57 per share, still up from its level of $10.35 at which it had traded for months.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, LFAC shares have risen 1.23%. The stock has moved up 6.33 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by -145.31%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 0.58%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where LFAC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at LFAC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for LFAC is currently 49.13, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 75.93, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that LFAC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 5.14%, or 6.42% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For LFAC, cash levels are currently sitting at 0.16 million. That figure is balanced by 2.11 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 141.46 million and total liabilities sit at 136.46 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, LFAC, is currently reporting -0.34 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 0.16 million in cash flowing in the door.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 0.27 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -8.57.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) yielded a gross basic income of 45000.0, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at -0.27 million, seated in 19.11 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.03.

In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 352.67.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.