The Fundamental and Technical outlook for Open Lending Corporation Stock (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) was reported 3.25% up in market trading on Tuesday. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Open Lending Signs Sound Credit Union to Lenders Protection™ Program. At $22.21 per share, the company is currently around 110.72% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has a market cap of $2.48 billion.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. The stock has moved up 121.44 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 811.03%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where LPRO shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at LPRO shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for LPRO is currently 66.10, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 69.06, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, LPRO shares appear to be trading -3.43% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $23.00. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.70, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on LPRO looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For LPRO, cash levels are currently sitting at 28.66 million. That figure is balanced by 11.69 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 186.53 million and total liabilities sit at 650.78 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, LPRO, is currently reporting 11.58 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 18.77 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 12.01 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 22.07 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 12.37.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) yielded a gross basic income of 20.24 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 1.83 million, adding up to earnings per share of -0.64. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.14.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.95 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.