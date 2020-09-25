The Fundamental Debate on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)… For or Against?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) reported loss of -3.75% in market trading today. At $5.01 per share, the company is currently around -79.94% down year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has a market cap of $585.36 million. The average transaction volume for ACB over the past month (7185410 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 29.35, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, ACB shares have fallen -87.77%. The stock has moved down -90.90 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 944.83%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 253.74%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where ACB shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at ACB shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for ACB is currently 27.28, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a breakout to the upside. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 4.37, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, ACB shares appear to be trading -44.76% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $9.07.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that ACB has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 162.29%, or -58.19% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For ACB, cash levels are currently sitting at 171.67 million. That figure is balanced by 153.94 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 3.52 billion and total liabilities sit at 611.02 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, ACB, is currently reporting -454.4 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 42.86 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -214.99 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 56.31 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -14.91, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 15.90%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) yielded a gross basic income of 20.44 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 35.88 million, seated in 100.03 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.22.

In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 24.07.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.