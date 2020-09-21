The Fundamental Debate on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)… For or Against?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) share are up around 10.00% in Friday market trading with stock price surged as much as 21.0% to hit day high of $48.44, before returning a portion of gains to finally trade around $44.20 in the green before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Relay Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of RLY-4008, a Highly Selective FGFR2 Inhibitor. The average transaction volume for RLAY over the past month (537110 shares per day).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where RLAY shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at RLAY shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for RLAY is currently 62.55, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 64.78, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, RLAY shares appear to be trading -10.4% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $49.33. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on RLAY looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 89.97 billion total diluted outstanding shares. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.32.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -1.68 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.