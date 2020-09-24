The Fundamental View: Urban One Inc. (UONE) Shares are up Nearly 9.52%

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) have jumped 9.52% since Wednesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume on Wednesday surged significantly and passed its daily average at 1.91 million shares. Before peaking at $54.16 per share as its 52 week high, the Communication Services giant hit all-time low of $0.95 per share in 03/26/20. As of Wednesday Trading, UONE trading high at $4.25 per share and has seemingly settled at around $3.78 per share, still up from its level of $1.18 at which it had traded for months.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, UONE shares have fallen -38.36%. The stock has moved up 92.56 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 922.76%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -46.31%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where UONE shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at UONE shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for UONE is currently 39.17, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 30.56, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that UONE has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 106.05%, or 305.29% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For UONE, cash levels are currently sitting at 70.17 million. That figure is balanced by 120.76 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been growing. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.21 billion and total liabilities sit at 1.05 billion, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, UONE, is currently reporting 30.62 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 36.63 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 33.27 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 76.01 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 37.48, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -3.60%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Urban One Inc. (UONE) yielded a gross basic income of 52.38 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 23.62 million, seated in 48.15 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.43.

