The Fundamentals and Technicals in Play on September 16: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) share are down around -3.21% in Wednesday market trading with stock price surged as much as 2.0% to hit day high of $0.42, before returning a portion of loss to finally trade around $0.40 in the red before the closing bell in New York. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Senseonics Announces Analyst and Investor Event on September 15, 2020. The average transaction volume for SENS over the past month (1660525 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -31.96, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, SENS shares have fallen -53.85%. The stock has moved down -62.55 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 396.82%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -20.96%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where SENS shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at SENS shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for SENS is currently 38.20, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 6.78, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, SENS shares appear to be trading -56.99% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $0.93. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.90, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on SENS looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

SENS, for example, trades right now with a beta of 0.44. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means SENS is less volatile than the average stock. By the same token, SENS should be seen as somewhat less risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that SENS has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 31.52%, or 33.46% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For SENS, cash levels are currently sitting at 21.6 million. That figure is balanced by 12.28 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 40.84 million and total liabilities sit at 80.44 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, SENS, is currently reporting -45.95 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -74.34 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -45.78 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 0.26 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 94.33, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of -93.50%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) yielded a gross basic income of -1.14 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 1.4 million, seated in 220.31 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.52. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.06.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.25 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.