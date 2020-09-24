Why Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock Price Plunged -2.61% Out of the Gates Today

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) have slipped -2.61% since Wednesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume on Wednesday dropped significantly and passed its daily average at 1.74 million shares. Before peaking at $19.33 per share as its 52 week high, the Financial giant hit all-time low of $7.90 per share in 03/19/20. As of Wednesday Trading, ARCC trading high at $13.835 per share and has seemingly settled at around $13.77 per share, still up from its level of $8.08 at which it had traded for months.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, ARCC shares have fallen -6.98%. The stock has moved down -28.14 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 210.94%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -24.5%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where ARCC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at ARCC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for ARCC is currently 38.30, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 9.31, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 1.70, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on ARCC looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that ARCC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 21.37%, or 6.81% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

In terms of recent free cash flow, ARCC, is currently reporting 165.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 301.0 million in cash flowing in the door.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 350.0 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 8.38, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -8.40%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) yielded a gross basic income of 170.0 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 180.0 million, seated in 423.0 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.10. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.39.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 1.63 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 130.19.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.