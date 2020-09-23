Search
Why E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Stock Price Plunged -1.44% Out of the Gates Today

by Olivia Clark

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) have slipped -1.44% since Tuesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on September 15, 2020 that E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for August 2020. As its trading volume on Tuesday dropped significantly and passed its daily average at 1.66 million shares. Before peaking at $57.30 per share as its 52 week high, the Financial giant hit all-time low of $25.76 per share in 03/18/20. As of Tuesday Trading, ETFC trading high at $50.30 per share and has seemingly settled at around $50.02 per share, still up from its level of $28.98 at which it had traded for months.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, ETFC shares have risen 13.66%. The stock has moved up 9.92 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by -192.19%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -10.93%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where ETFC shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at ETFC shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for ETFC is currently 39.61, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 8.29, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, ETFC shares appear to be trading -6.73% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $52.86. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.80, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on ETFC looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

ETFC, for example, trades right now with a beta of 1.24. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means ETFC is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, ETFC should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that ETFC has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 30.71%, or 10.47% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

In terms of recent free cash flow, ETFC, is currently reporting 3.67 billion, which represents a quarterly net change of 777.0 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 3.74 billion in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 409.0 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 26.96, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -2.40%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) yielded a gross basic income of 388.0 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 21.0 million, seated in 221.69 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 3.45. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.73.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 2.68 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 14.31.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

