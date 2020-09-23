Why Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock is Trading 8.03% higher Today

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) have jumped 8.03% since today opening bell. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. Before peaking at $319.00 per share as its 52 week high, the Technology giant hit all-time low of $215.24 per share. As of now, SNOW trading high at $239.00 per share and has seemingly settled at around $235.16 per share.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where SNOW shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, SNOW shares appear to be trading 45.17% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $175.00.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For SNOW, cash levels are currently sitting at 207.79 million. That figure is balanced by 132.33 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been growing. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.12 billion and total liabilities sit at 767.53 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, SNOW, is currently reporting 89.5 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 85.13 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 131.09 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 334.89 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -6.08, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 120.70%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) yielded a gross basic income of 175.79 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 334.89 million, seated in 276.69 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -1.24.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.