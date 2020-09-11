Search
FeaturedMarketsStrategy

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Surged 54% on Thursday as It Announces to take part in H.C. Wainwright Conference

by irfan

Yeild10 made a major move on Thursday as the company announces to present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

On Thursday, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) shares spiked up to 54% at close, followed by some major developments. The company announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. Moreover, it recently obtained 5.2 million in capital from the public offering of its common stock shares in late August.

After trading on a bullish side yesterday, Yield10 has kicked off today’s trading session on a bearish side. As of 10:50 A.M. EDT, YTEN has dropped 2.54% and is trading at $6.52.

Whereas, on Thursday, Yield10 closed the trading session at $6.69 after starting the day at $7.36. At 10:00 A.M., YTEN was trading at day’s highest at $7.97, which was highest price of YTEN since mid-February 2020.

The major reason behind this recent push was the company’s public offering of $5.2 million and the CEO set to update on business developments in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global conference that will take place from September 14-16, 2020.

On August 24, Yield10 Bioscience announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 835,000 common stock shares at a per share price of $4.25 with approximate gross proceeds of $3.5 million, excluding commissions, underwriting discounts and expenses.

Investors affiliated with existing investor Jack W. Schuler, purchased 396,450 common stock shares of Yield10, in a separate private placement transaction pursuant to a securities purchase agreement with the company at a price of $4.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be around $1.7 million.

Moreover, the agricultural bioscience company is ready to take part in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, where the President and CEO of Yield10 will be presenting a business update to the investment community.

The CEO, Oliver Peoples will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the live presentation on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. EDT. In addition, Mr. Oliver will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The institutional investors are allowed to take part in the conference and if they want to participate, they can register for the conference at www.hcwevents.com.

These two developments have attracted investors to try their luck in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN). Looking at the broader market, Yield10 has a compelling market opportunity. A recent UN IPCC report states, “The impacts of climate change on land will raise food prices and risk widespread food instability, but there are solutions.”

Previous articleGilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Shares have surged over 2.90… Casing Out the Operational Numbers
Next articleListening to the Charts on About Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Related Articles

Research

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock Under Pressure: Learn Why BLMN been Active Recently

Olivia Clark - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) share are down around -0.72% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 4.0% to hit day...
Strategy

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Is a neutral at $21.83: Analyst Analysis

Leo White - 0
Kohl's Corporation (KSS) reported loss of -0.30% in market trading today. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Actress and Activist Zoe Saldana...
Facts

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock Is a neutral at $0.89: Analyst Analysis

Joshua Roberts - 0
Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) have slipped -5.48% since today opening bell. First, let's talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume surged...

Latest Posts

Research

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock Under Pressure: Learn Why BLMN been Active Recently

Olivia Clark - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) share are down around -0.72% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 4.0% to hit day...
View Post
Strategy

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Is a neutral at $21.83: Analyst Analysis

Leo White - 0
Kohl's Corporation (KSS) reported loss of -0.30% in market trading today. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Actress and Activist Zoe Saldana...
View Post
Facts

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock Is a neutral at $0.89: Analyst Analysis

Joshua Roberts - 0
Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) have slipped -5.48% since today opening bell. First, let's talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume surged...
View Post
Markets

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Popped -0.91% … Time to Get Involved in AGNC Investment Corp. Stock?

Daniel Thomas - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) share are down around -0.91% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 1.0% to hit day...
View Post
Investments

The Fundamental and Technical outlook for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Stock (HBAN)

Adrian Young - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) reported loss of -0.16% in market trading today. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Huntington Launches Money Scout(SM)...
View Post