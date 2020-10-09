Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Shares have Dropped over -0.53… Casing Out the Operational Numbers

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) have slipped -0.53% since Thursday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Carrier and AWS Collaborate to Transform How Food, Medicine, Vaccines, and Other Perishable Goods Are Moved and Monitored Globally. Before peaking at $32.47 per share as its 52 week high, the Industrials giant hit all-time low of $11.50 per share. As of Thursday Trading, CARR trading high at $32.4665 per share and has seemingly settled at around $32.12 per share, still up from its level of $14.26 at which it had traded for months.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where CARR shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at CARR shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for CARR is currently 60.87, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 84.06, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, CARR shares appear to be trading 0.82% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $31.69. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.40, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on CARR looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that CARR has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 34.87%, or 2.82% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For CARR, cash levels are currently sitting at 2.7 billion. That figure is balanced by 4.79 billion in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been growing. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 24.18 billion and total liabilities sit at 19.81 billion, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, CARR, is currently reporting 462.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 1.75 billion in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 556.0 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 3.97 billion in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 8.12, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of -20.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) yielded a gross basic income of 1.14 billion, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 2.83 billion, seated in 871.0 million total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 1.78. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.35.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 1.76 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 17.98.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.