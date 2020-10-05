Casing the Operational Data for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): 6.74 million in Cash

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) share are down around -0.11% in Friday market trading with stock price surged as much as 5.0% to hit day high of $0.377, before returning a portion of loss to finally trade around $0.36 in the red before the closing bell in New York. The average transaction volume for AEZS over the past month (2380035 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 21.05, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, AEZS shares have fallen -104.5%. The stock has moved down -64.00 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 328.09%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -35.17%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where AEZS shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at AEZS shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for AEZS is currently 38.73, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 30.79, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, AEZS shares appear to be trading -92.0% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $4.50.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

AEZS, for example, trades right now with a beta of 2.03. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means AEZS is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, AEZS should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that AEZS has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 62.66%, or 56.74% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For AEZS, cash levels are currently sitting at 6.74 million. That figure is balanced by 2.53 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 17.67 million and total liabilities sit at 16.74 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, AEZS, is currently reporting -4.85 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 6.74 million in cash flowing in the door.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 68000.0 in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 64.95, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -50.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) yielded a gross basic income of 56000.0, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 12000.0, seated in 23.52 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.18. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.