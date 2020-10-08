Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) can Beat the Pack

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) share are up around 7.65% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 4.0% to hit day high of $12.71, before returning a portion of gains to currently trading around $13.17 in the green. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi Sequencing. The average transaction volume for PACB over the past month (5039913 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 112.51, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, PACB shares have risen 50.99%. The stock has moved up 140.99 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 678.95%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 64.19%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where PACB shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at PACB shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for PACB is currently 83.83, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 92.26, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, PACB shares appear to be trading 9.75% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $12.00. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.60, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on PACB looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

PACB, for example, trades right now with a beta of 1.14. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means PACB is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, PACB should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that PACB has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 60.67%, or 12.67% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For PACB, cash levels are currently sitting at 43.34 million. That figure is balanced by 130.86 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 213.65 million and total liabilities sit at 172.26 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, PACB, is currently reporting 51.14 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 13.21 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 51.57 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 17.08 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 30.64, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of -30.50%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) yielded a gross basic income of 6.61 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 10.46 million, seated in 154.17 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.33. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.22.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.44 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.