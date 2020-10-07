How Does the Fundamental View Look Now for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) was reported -0.66% down in market trading on Tuesday. At $43.70 per share, the company is currently around 28.53% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has a market cap of $17.52 billion.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where ZI shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at ZI shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for ZI is currently 62.37, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 86.87, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, ZI shares appear to be trading -18.36% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $53.53. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.20, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on ZI looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For ZI, cash levels are currently sitting at 260.2 million. That figure is balanced by 237.7 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.98 billion and total liabilities sit at 1.14 billion, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, ZI, is currently reporting 45.4 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 217.7 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 53.6 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) yielded a gross basic income of 82.7 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 28.2 million, seated in 481.01 billion total diluted outstanding shares. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.09.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.45 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.