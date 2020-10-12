Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Stock Climbing: Learn Why HUSN been Active Recently

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) share are up around 63.08% in today market trading with stock price surged as much as 9.0% to hit day high of $0.48, before returning a portion of gains to currently trading around $0.71 in the green. The company report on July 29, 2020 that HUDSON CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES $1.6 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING. The average transaction volume for HUSN over the past month (3519549 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 201.59, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, HUSN shares have fallen -41.26%. The stock has moved down -70.90 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 287.86%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where HUSN shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at HUSN shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for HUSN is currently 70.22, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 45.35, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that HUSN has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 237.00%, or -71.41% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For HUSN, cash levels are currently sitting at 3.78 million. That figure is balanced by 2.11 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 9.46 million and total liabilities sit at 3.06 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 23.31 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -2.80.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.