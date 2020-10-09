Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Stock Is a neutral at $5.00: Analyst Analysis

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) was reported 4.38% up in market trading on Thursday. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Newmark Group’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Thursday, November 5, 2020. At $5.00 per share, the company is currently around -62.84% down year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has a market cap of $890.55 million. The average transaction volume for NMRK over the past month (1403235 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -1.33, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, NMRK shares have fallen -40.0%. The stock has moved down -43.82 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 143.04%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -33.8%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where NMRK shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at NMRK shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for NMRK is currently 61.79, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 67.95, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, NMRK shares appear to be trading -16.67% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $6.00. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 3.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on NMRK looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that NMRK has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 53.98%, or 27.24% less than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

In terms of recent free cash flow, NMRK, is currently reporting -967.07 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 145.27 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -955.1 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 383.72 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 30.42, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -30.40%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) yielded a gross basic income of 10.79 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 372.93 million, seated in 178.52 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.42. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.28.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 1.18 in total earnings per share. In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 11.82.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.