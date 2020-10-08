Search
SCWorx Corp. (WORX) surges 5.76% On Wednesday: What You Should Know

by Daniel Thomas

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) have jumped 5.76% since Wednesday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. Before peaking at $14.88 per share as its 52 week high, the Healthcare giant hit all-time low of $1.24 per share. As of Wednesday Trading, WORX trading high at $1.48 per share and has seemingly settled at around $1.39 per share.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. The stock has moved down -71.79 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 296.63%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where WORX shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at WORX shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for WORX is currently 37.38, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 31.44, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

WORX, for example, trades right now with a beta of 3.53. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means WORX is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, WORX should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For WORX, cash levels are currently sitting at 0.34 million. That figure is balanced by 4.49 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 10.96 million and total liabilities sit at 4.78 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, WORX, is currently reporting -1.0 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -0.15 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -1.0 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 1.45 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -5.86, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 0.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) yielded a gross basic income of 0.49 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 0.95 million, seated in 9.07 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -1.00.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

