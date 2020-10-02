Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): How Should we Read this Chart?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) was reported 2.75% up in market trading on Thursday. At $49.69 per share, the company is currently around 48.15% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has a market cap of $3.90 billion.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where FOUR shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at FOUR shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for FOUR is currently 57.90, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 50.34, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, FOUR shares appear to be trading -2.89% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $51.17. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.30, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on FOUR looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For FOUR, cash levels are currently sitting at 244.0 million. That figure is balanced by 100.0 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been falling. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.01 billion and total liabilities sit at 543.7 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, FOUR, is currently reporting 1.6 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 240.3 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 6.7 million in net operating cash flow.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) yielded a gross basic income of 32.3 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 109.5 million. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at 0.02.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward 0.57 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.