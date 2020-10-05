Should Market Participants Take a Closer Look at Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)?

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) have slipped -9.73% since today opening bell. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. As its trading volume surged significantly and passed its daily average at 4.66 million shares. Before peaking at $3.20 per share as its 52 week high, the Energy giant hit all-time low of $0.19 per share in 10/01/20. As of now, LONE trading high at $0.5935 per share and has seemingly settled at around $0.31 per share, still down from its level of $0.5000 at which it had traded for months.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, LONE shares have fallen -237.39%. The stock has moved down -88.60 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 492.64%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -88.99%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where LONE shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at LONE shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for LONE is currently 48.21, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 27.67, which represents another indication of a oversold outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, LONE shares appear to be trading -44.0% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $0.50. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 2.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are bullish on LONE looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

LONE, for example, trades right now with a beta of 3.27. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means LONE is more volatile than the average stock. By the same token, LONE should be seen as somewhat more risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that LONE has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 195.14%, or -8.99% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For LONE, cash levels are currently sitting at 1.26 million. That figure is balanced by 591.44 million in current liabilities. But that has to be put in context. The company’s debt levels have been growing. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 583.98 million and total liabilities sit at 614.21 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, LONE, is currently reporting -44.76 million, which represents a quarterly net change of -1.88 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported 30.41 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 17.22 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 67.02, and a sequential quarterly sales decline of -81.50%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) yielded a gross basic income of -13.27 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 30.49 million, seated in 25.31 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -8.93. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.15.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.26 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.