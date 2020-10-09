Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Stock has Moved up about 50.20% This Year… Casing the Fundamentals

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) was reported 7.37% up in market trading on Thursday. The company report on October 1, 2020 that MERGER ALERT – GHIV, SBE, and LGC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies. At $14.72 per share, the company is currently around 50.20% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) has a market cap of $462.38 million. The average transaction volume for SBE over the past month (4446345 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 707.89, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, SBE shares have risen 24.41%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where SBE shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at SBE shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for SBE is currently 62.97, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 62.26, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that SBE has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 91.84%, or -36.3% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For SBE, cash levels are currently sitting at 43000.0. That figure is balanced by 0.98 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 317.73 million and total liabilities sit at 312.73 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, SBE, is currently reporting -0.44 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 43000.0 in cash flowing in the door.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 39.26 billion total diluted outstanding shares.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.