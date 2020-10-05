The Fundamental and Technical outlook for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Stock (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) reported loss of -2.84% in market trading today. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Guardion Provides Update on Strategy, Business Plans and Initiatives. At $0.23 per share, the company is currently around 5.31% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has a market cap of $18.50 million. The average transaction volume for GHSI over the past month (3833668 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by -49.53, which suggests market participants have been less active in this stock of late.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, GHSI shares have fallen -68.14%. The stock has moved down -64.85 over the trailing 12 months, falling behind the rest of the market by 333.78%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by -86.17%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where GHSI shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at GHSI shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for GHSI is currently 39.70, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 38.55, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that GHSI has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 84.34%, or -6.6% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For GHSI, cash levels are currently sitting at 11.6 million. That figure is balanced by 0.98 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 14.03 million and total liabilities sit at 1.34 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, GHSI, is currently reporting -4.06 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 0.49 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -4.02 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 1.19 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of -356.32, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of 140.00%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) yielded a gross basic income of 0.55 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 0.65 million, seated in 86.57 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.17.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.